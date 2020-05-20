GAMING  

Jeff Rosenstock surprise releases new album ‘NO DREAM’

The fourth album from the DIY American punk artist

By David James Young
Jeff Rosenstock releases new album
Jeff Rosenstock, CREDIT: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

American punk singer-songwriter Jeff Rosenstock has surprised fans with the release of his fourth studio album, ‘NO DREAM.’

Rosenstock released the album yesterday (May 20) without any prior announcement. This follows an almost-identical trajectory to Rosenstock’s previous album, ‘POST-,’ which he released on New Year’s Day in 2018.

Stream the album below:

The album is Rosenstock’s fourth as a solo artist. He recorded it in February 2020 at Atomic Garden Recording Studios in Oakland. Jack Shirley produced ‘NO DREAM,’ as he has for all of Rosenstock’s studio albums.

Rosenstock recorded the album with his long-serving backing band, Death Rosenstock. The band is composed of bassist John DeDomenici, drummer Kevin Higuchi, guitarist Mike Huguenor and multi-instrumentalist Dan Potthast.

The singer explained that ‘NO DREAM’ was originally intended for a regular roll-out and release, in a statement released via Rosenstock’s mailing list. Due to ongoing restrictions due to the coronavirus, however, plans for the album were changed.

“We had big fun plans of releasing this record this summer, touring the world and seeing everyone again,” he said.

“Frustratingly, like everyone in a band right now… we have no idea when we’re going to be able to play shows for you again.”

“Once we accepted that reality, we wanted to get this record to you as soon as we possibly could.”

‘NO DREAM’ is available now via Quote Unquote.

  • In This Article:
  • Rock
