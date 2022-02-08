JEFF the Brotherhood announce Australian tour dates for July 2022

Nashville garage rock band JEFF the Brotherhood have announced their first Australian tour in nearly a decade, taking place this July.

The tour is one of many runs of dates announced today (February 8) around the upcoming Splendour In The Grass festival. Alongside playing the festival, the band have locked four headlining shows: two in Melbourne, one in Torquay and one in Wollongong.

The tour’s run will conclude in Sydney at Mary’s Underground, which will serve as a co-headlining show with fellow Splendour internationals Shannon & The Clams.

The band were last in Australia in 2013 as part of the Big Day Out festival, in support of their 2012 album ‘Hypnotic Nights’. Their most recent album was 2018’s ‘Magick Songs’, which was described by NME as “the work of a band who do whatever they fancy, follow their instincts and don’t overthink the consequences”.

“There’s a little alienating insularity here,” the review read, “but it’s still inspiring to see the band follow their instincts.”

The band marked their return last year with the release of a new seven-inch, ‘Garbage Man’. Late last month, it was announced JEFF the Brotherhood’s new album ‘…Ye Olde’ is set for release on March 4.

Tickets for all shows go on sale this Thursday, February 10, via the Love Police website. View the full list of dates below.

Jeff the Brotherhood’s Australian tour dates are:

JULY

21 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

22 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel

23 – Melbourne, Hotel Westwood

27 – Wollongong, La La La’s

28 – Sydney, Mary’s Underground (with Shannon & The Clams)