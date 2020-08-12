Jeff Tweedy announces new book ‘How To Write One Song’

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy has announced the forthcoming release of a new book, How To Write One Song, set to arrive later this year.

The book will be published by Dutton, an imprint of Penguin Random House, and released on October 13. According to the listing on PRH’s website, Tweedy’s book explores the process of songwriting and “the importance of making creativity part of your life every day”.

“The feeling I get when I write – the sense that time is simultaneously expanding and disappearing – that I’m simultaneously more me and also free of me – is the main reason I wanted to put my thoughts on songwriting down in book form to share with everyone so inclined,” the singer said in a statement.

Tweedy previously published his memoir, Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir Of Recording And Discording With Wilco, Etc, back in 2018. Since then, he’s released two solo albums, ‘Warm’ and ‘Warmer’, the former of which was given a four-star review by NME upon its release.

Last month, Tweedy established a plan for reparations to be made within the music industry, following his pledge to donate five per cent of his songwriting royalties to Black Lives Matter from now on.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say our culture wouldn’t be our culture without black genius. There’s a shameful history there, and there are things the industry should still be ashamed of. There are things about the way Black artists are treated today that are different and unfair. It isn’t an equal playing field,” he said during an interview with Rolling Stone.