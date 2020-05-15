GAMING  

News Music News

Jeff Tweedy, Joshua Hedley and Leah Flanagan lead folk-heavy ISOL-AID lineup

Partly curated by Love Police and Select Music

By Josh Martin
Jeff Tweedy, Joshua Hedley and Leah Flanagan
Jeff Tweedy, Joshua Hedley and Leah Flanagan. Photo credit: Douglas Mason/WireImage (Tweedy), Dave Simpson/WireImage (Hedley), Press (Flanagan)

ISOL-AID festival has announced the full lineup for its ninth consecutive weekend, lead by a folksy mix of Joshua Hedley, Leah Flanagan, and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy.

This weekend, the full lineup will also see performances from Peter Bibby, Moaning Lisa, Alex Lloyd, Jonny Fritz, Banff, Joe Pug, Strand of Oaks, Jazz Party, Courtney Marie Andrews, and many more.

Portions of the lineup are curated by touring company Love Police, who are responsible for Tweedy’s appearance, and Select Music. Flanagan, from the Northern Territory, will perform as part of ISOL-AID’s new curatorial initiative, which sees a First Nations curator bring music from their state or territory each week.

The new lineup accompanies yesterday’s announcement of a companion dance party livestream festival ISO-LATE, featuring Allday, KLP and Dameeeela.

ISOL-AID will kick off on Saturday May 16, with the later start time of 3:55pm AEST, on each of the artists’ respective Instagram accounts. The online festival will kick into the dance party mode with ISO-LATE at 10:00pm AEST on the Saturday night.

As always, the ninth iteration features an original artwork from artist Sebi White – this time it’s jigsaw-themed.

ISOL-AID has been running every weekend since its inaugural event back in March. Since that time, the likes of Courtney Barnett, Missy Higgins, Frankie Cosmos, Camp Cope, Julia Jacklin, Stella Donnelly and many more have performed. Last weekend’s ISOL-AID featured collaborations with local and overseas labels and saw performances from P-UniQue, Fergus James, Faye Webster, Slowly Slowly and Black Belt Eagle Scout, among others.

Organisers have stated they plan on running the virtual event every weekend until self-isolation and social distancing measures introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.
“It was born from a real sadness,” commented co-organiser Emily Ullman on April 3, speaking to ABC Breakfast news.
“We just decided to use what technology and what we had at our means, so we decided social media and Instagram was the way to go…It was so beautifully received and so incredible for the artists as much as the audience, that we decided to keep going.”

Organisers are continuing to ask virtual attendees to donate to Australian not-for-profit Support Act, who provide relief for musicians and industry workers experiencing mental health issues or financial hardship.

