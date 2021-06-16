Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy has shared a new song as Scott Tanner, his character from his Parks and Recreation cameo.

In the show, Tanner was the frontman of local band Land Ho! which Chris Pratt’s character Andy Dwyer successfully reunited for a benefit concert.

Tweedy (as Tanner) has now released ‘Cold Water’, a track written for ‘The Awesome Album’, the recently-announced debut album from Dwyer’s fictional band in the show, Mouse Rat.

Featuring on the song is Duke Silver, the saxophone-wielding alter-ego of the show’s character Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) – watch its surreal video below.

‘The Awesome Album’ is a 15-track record and will arrive on August 27 through Dualtone Music Group and Entertainment 720 (the company founded by Aziz Ansari’s character Tom Haverford in the show). The album will also be given a limited-edition vinyl run and merchandise range.

“Any creative business coming out of Pawnee is tied to Haverford,” Dualtone president Paul Roper said in a statement.

“From Rent-a-Swag to Tommy Fresh cologne and Tom’s Bistro, not to mention his business ideas not yet formed like the scented phone, talking tissues, contact lenses that display text messages, and the glitter-infused laundry detergent Sparkle Suds, partnering with Entertainment 720’s hype machine was essential. The man is an idea factory.”

In the lead-up to the album’s arrival, Mouse Rat have released the lead single, ‘5,000 Candles In The Wind’, which Parks and Rec fans will recognise from the funeral of Pawnee’s celebrity miniature horse Li’l Sebastian.

Two more singles, ‘The Pit’ and ‘Two Birds Holding Hands’, were also recently shared to preview the record.

Back in his real life music, Tweedy last week shared a cover of Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen’s new collaboration ‘Like I Used To’ with his son Spencer.