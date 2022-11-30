Jen Cloher shares “earnest, basic and raw” new single ‘Being Human’

Jen Cloher has shared a new single titled ‘Being Human’, the second to come from her upcoming fifth album ‘I Am The River, The River Is Me’.

The track, released today (December 1), follows on from last month’s ‘Mana Takatāpui’. Its release has been accompanied by a music video, which sees Cloher perform alongside Melbourne-based dance troupe Te Hononga o ngā Iwi (“the connection of nations”) – who also provided haka chants in the song itself. Watch the Nick Mckk-directed video below:

Advertisement

In a press statement, Cloher confessed that ‘Being Human’ was the song they were “most nervous about” releasing.

“It’s earnest and basic and raw,” they said. “Reclaiming your culture is an awkward and messy business. I can see why so many people shy away from it. When you’re not living on your own lands, you have to seek it out and find the people who can support you.”

Cloher goes on to note that the song sees them reckon with being a settler “on unceded Aboriginal land”, particularly as a Māori person of of Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Kahu descent.

“For some it will look like virtue signalling, and for others it will feel encouraging,” they said. “Whatever way it lands for you is none of my business. All I know is that through telling my own story without shying away from the truth, I have connected to something so precious – a depth I didn’t know was possible. I have become useful.”

This month will see Cloher and their band perform at the 10th-anniversary shows for Milk! Records, the independent label Cloher runs in part with Courtney Barnett. Cloher will perform at the label’s Melbourne shows at the Northcote Social Club on Friday December 23, alongside Barnett, Hachiku, Kee’ahn, Loose Tooth, The Finks, Jade Imagine and Cloher’s Dyson Stringer Cloher bandmate Liz Stringer.