Jen Cloher shares new single ‘My Witch’ with video featuring Georgia Maq, Alice Skye and more

Jen Cloher has shared new single ‘My Witch’, alongside a video featuring appearances from Georgia Maq, Alice Skye, Mo’Ju, Kira Puru and Lay The Mystic.

The Triana Hernandez-directed clip was shot at the inclusive Preston gym Pony Club – “the perfect setting for a pair of babes to be flirting during a steamy workout,” Cloher says – where Cloher and Maq lift weights.

As the song crescendos, the Camp Cope frontwoman “lures” Cloher to her “coven” where the rest of the cast await, a bacchanalian spa scene ensuing. “Mo’Ju, Alice Skye, Kira Puru and Lay The Mystic all said yes to my invitation to spend an evening in a spa eating a lot of watermelon,” Cloher explains. “The rest is history.”

‘My Witch’ is the third single to be released from Cloher’s forthcoming album ‘I Am the River, the River Is Me’, which is set to arrive on March 3 via Milk! and Remote Control. Cloher announced the album – their first since their self-titled 2017 record – in November, alongside the song ‘Mana Takatāpui’.

The album will mark Cloher’s first to feature songs sung in both English and te reo Māori. Last year, while appearing on the podcast Hit Different, they explained that the record will centre around their Māori ancestry, with the “heart of the album” being inspired by their “matrilineal line”.

‘I Am the River, the River Is Me’ was recorded between Aotearoa and Naarm/Melbourne, with producers Tom Healy, Anika Ostendorf (aka Hachiku) and Cloher’s longtime drummer, Jen Sholakis. Other contributors include Emma Donovan, Cloher’s Dyson/Stringer/Cloher bandmate Liz Stringer, and Kylie Auldist.

Cloher will launch the album by embarking on an Australian tour in May, playing shows in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Anglesea and Melbourne before wrapping up in Sydney on June 1. Head here for tickets and more information.

Jen Cloher’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:



MAY

Saturday 6 – Perth, Rechabite

Friday 12 – Adelaide, The Gov

Saturday 20 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Friday 26 – Anglesea, Sound Doctor

Saturday 27 – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

June

Thursday 1 – Sydney, venue TBA