Jen Cloher shares poignant post about COVID’s ongoing impact on music industry

As we enter our third year living with the pandemic, Jen Cloher has shared a poignant post about COVID’s ongoing impacts on the music industry.

Taking to social media yesterday (January 25), Cloher expressed her feelings of hopelessness and moral conflict around doing shows in a time where Omicron cases have been surging and hospitalisation rates increasing.

“I never thought I would have to grapple with the dilemma of community care vs paying the bills but here we are,” she wrote. “Whilst the government would have us move on and pull a curtain across the backdrop of people dying, I can’t get with that program.

“Last week hospitals were in code brown, the week before our ambulance service in code red. People who are immunocompromised and/or living with chronic illness & disability haven’t left their houses since lockdown lifted.

“Meanwhile I’m watching the finest people in my industry teeter on the edge of going under. We are losing booking agents, managers, engineers and venues in droves – what will be left for those coming up?”

“This looks like the third year of not earning from a profession I have worked in for 20 years,” she continued. “At 0.004 of a cent per stream, Spotify doesn’t cut it unless you’re Taylor Swift & the capacity to earn from streaming live shows doesn’t put food on the table for smaller artists.

“I will never condemn artists for taking a job. Most don’t have secure housing, live pay cheque to pay cheque and consider a holiday or owning a car a luxury. Nor am I disappearing those who are vulnerable by justifying my position through my industry’s ongoing hardship. I see you, you are valued. Many things can be true at once, including people’s needs.

“What you may not see is the huge responsibility artists are carrying on their own (with no government support) when deciding whether to take a job. For those having sleepless nights trying to work out what’s best – RESPECT.”

Read the full post below.

Fellow artists including Bec Sandridge, Emily Wurramara, Alice Skye, Mo’Ju, Adalita and BATTS showed their support for Cloher’s words, with Clare Bowditch commenting “bang on” and Mod Con writing “Fkn oath jen”.

It comes as much of the country has been grappling with the Omicron wave, which saw restrictions on dancing and singing in venues return to New South Wales and Victoria.

Numerous gigs and festivals have been cancelled in NSW since the reintroduction of restrictions, including Grapevine Gathering, Tamworth Country Music Festival and King Street Carnival. Elsewhere, in Victoria, a new survey has estimated that almost half of 2022 summer events planned for the state face cancellation due to COVID cases.

Last year, Cloher linked up with fellow Milk! labelmate Hachiku for a cover of The Raincoats’ ‘Fairytale in the Supermarket’.

Months later, she shared details about a forthcoming album, revealing that her next record will centre around her Māori ancestry and include songs in te reo Māori. It will be her first LP since her 2017 self-titled release.