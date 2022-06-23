Jen Majura on being fired from Evanescence: “I’m still in shock”

Guitarist Jen Majura – who was recently fired from Evanescence – has opened up about her recent departure from the band in a new interview.

Speaking to The Haunted’s Ola Englund on his Coffee With Ola show on YouTube on June 21, Majura revealed that she’s “still in shock” about her abrupt exit from Evanescence.

When asked how she feels now about the situation, Majura replied: “I believe, honestly, it’s three weeks now since I got the news, and I’m still in this blurry, oblivious momentum. I guess I’m still in shock, kind of, because after being married six years, all of a sudden you’re divorced”.

Majura also opened up about her reaction after receiving the news, saying: “I just lay there on the floor, staring at the ceiling, wondering what that was and literally looking over to my suitcase that I had already started packing because I was two weeks from going out on the road until pretty much the end of the year”.

She continued: “I’m hurt. I’m hurt and still in this blurry confusion of what just happened,” but added that she has already started receiving offers to join other bands. While she’s open to considering some of these offers, she feels like now isn’t the right time to explore that.

“I feel like it would be not a nice move if I played the okay person when I’m still processing. I’m not ready to jump into the next marriage right now,” she said.

Instead, Majura now plans to focus on her own music: “What I right now want to do is I want to reconnect with myself and feel and hear and play my music again”.

She also teased that she plans to begin writing her third solo album soon although no further details were shared.

Evanescence parted ways with Majura in May after six years together in May, writing on social media: “It has been a very special chapter in the band with our dear friend Jen Majura, but we have decided it’s time to go our separate ways”.

I feel the need to address that none of this was my decision! I have no hard feelings against anybody and I wish Evanescence all the best. I am allowed to carry beautiful memories of these past years, I am grateful. — Jen Majura (@JenMajura) May 22, 2022

Following the band’s announcement, Majura took to social media to clarify that “none of this was my decision”, adding “I have no hard feelings against anybody and I wish Evanescence all the best”.

Evanescence announced their new lineup on May 24 with the band’s longtime bassist Tim McCord stepping up to play the guitar while Sick Puppies’ Emma Anzai replaces McCord on bass.

Evanescence are set to tour the UK and Europe in November and December this year with Within Temptation. Get your tickets here.