Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly gotten married in Las Vegas after less than a year of being engaged for a second time.

According to TMZ, Nevada’s Clark County clerk’s office processed a marriage licence for the pair on Saturday July 16, with a source confirming the Argo actor and ‘Waiting For Tonight’ singer married that same night.

An Instagram post shared by JLo today (July 17) featured an image of her lying in bed alongside a cryptic caption – “Sadie! #iykyk” – which redirected fans to her personal newsletter, On The JLo, for more information.

The latest instalment of On The JLo featured several images and videos of her and Affleck tying the knot, as well as full details of their nuptials. “We did it,” Lopez wrote, “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

She continued: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world… all of us wanting the same thing – for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.

“They were right when they said, “all you need is love”. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”

Lopez signed off as Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

The celebrity couple were first engaged back in 2002, before calling it quits two years later. Rekindling their relationship last year, Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, became engaged for a second time less than a year later in April 2022.

Last month, A Netflix doco-film, Halftime, offered a backstage look into Lopez’s career-defining appearance at the 2020 Super Bowl. In it, Lopez notably said that she felt her co-headlining the event alongside Shakira was the “worst idea in the world”. “We have six f***ing minutes,” she said, “We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we’ve got five left.

“This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world.”