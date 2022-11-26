Jennifer Lopez announces ‘This Is Me… Now’, her first new album in nine years

Jennifer Lopez has announced details of her first new album in nine years.

The new album, ‘This Is Me… Now’, is the spiritual successor to Lopez’s third studio LP, ‘This Is Me… Then’ and was announced yesterday (November 25) to mark the 20th anniversary of that album.

‘This Is Me… Now’ will come out in 2023, though no specific release date has yet been revealed. Her last studio album, ‘A.K.A.’, came in 2014.

In a video announcing the album, a photo of Lopez on the ‘This Is Me… Then’ album cover from 2002, which then morphs into a present day photo assumed to be the cover of ‘This Is Me… Now’.

See that video, alongside the album tracklist, below. The 13-song tracklist features a song titled ‘Dear Ben pt. ll’, presumed to be a callback to ‘This Is Me… Then’ track ‘Dear Ben’, written about her husband Ben Affleck.

1. ‘This Is Me… Now’

2. ‘To Be Yours’

3. ‘Mad in Love’

4. ‘Can’t Get Enough’

5. ‘Rebound’

6. ‘not. going. anywhere.’

7. ‘Dear Ben pt. ll’

8. ‘Hummingbird’

9. ‘Hearts and Flowers’

10. ‘Broken Like Me’

11. ‘This Time Around’

12. ‘Midnight Trip to Vegas’

13. ‘Greatest Love Story Never Told’

A song on the album, ‘Can’t Get Enough’, was performed by Lopez to her husband Affleck at their wedding earlier this year.

The Georgia ceremony came after the pair officially tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in July. The celebrity couple were first engaged back in 2002 before calling it quits two years later. Rekindling their relationship last year, Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, became engaged for a second time less than a year later in April 2022.

This month saw Lopez respond to the criticism that she’s received for taking Ben Affleck‘s last name after their July wedding.

In a recent interview with Vogue the singer and actress explained that she’s proud to be Affleck’s wife and that taking his name was a simple matter of tradition.

“People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem,” Lopez said in response to a New York Times opinion piece in which she was accused of “surrendering to the power of love”.