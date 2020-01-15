Jenny Lewis writes a poem about Oscars snubs

Jenny Lewis has written a poem criticising the Academy Awards for snubbing several stars.

This year’s event came under fire once again over a lack of diversity in its nominations, with women completely shut out of the Best Director category.

Many had hoped directors such as Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and Lulu Wang (The Farewell) would land nominations, and announcer Issa Rae noted the lack of diversity when she declared after the names were announced: “Congratulations to those men”.

Some also called-out the lack of nominations for the likes of Adam Sandler, Lupita Nyong’o, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina.

Now Lewis has given her reaction by posting a poem on Twitter, in which she criticises the Academy Awards for snubbing Sandler and Gerwig, Nyong’o, Awkwafina and Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach.

You can view the tweet below.

oscar noms

what the flip?

where are @AdamSandler

& greta gerwig?

lupita, @awkwafina

safdie bros

noah’s the Baum

but some of these OG songs

tho?

brad pitt nom is tight

but Scarjo twice ?

whatevs

i’ll be watching the @OnCinemaOscars special

all night 🖤 — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) January 13, 2020

Sandler also recently responded to his snub for missing out on Best Actor for Uncut Gems joking that he was happy he no longer had to wear suits and then shouted out former Waterboy co-star, Kathy Bates.

“Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy,” he began his tweet. “Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama.”

Sandler previously vowed to make a movie “so bad on purpose just to make you all pay” on Howard Stern last month if Uncut Gems got no Oscar love.

Meanwhile, Lewis recently joined forces with Haitian musicians on new love song ‘Under The Supermoon’