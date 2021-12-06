JennyLee shares Trentemøller-produced single ‘Tickles’ and B-side ‘Heart Tax’

JennyLee has shared a further two songs from her ‘Singles Club’ project.

‘Tickles’ – produced, mixed and played on by Trentemøller – is a dark, pulsating new A-side that comes with a lovelorn B-side, ‘Heart Tax’.

It’s the latest releases from the Warpaint bassist/backing vocalist, who shared ‘Newtopia’/’Clinique’ in October. It marked JennyLee’s first solo music since her 2015 debut full length, ‘Right On!‘

On working with Trentemøller, JennyLee said: “I love, love, love collaborating with Trentemøller…he never ceases to amaze me! And more often than not, I usually like his version of the song better!”

Trentemøller added: “It’s always a huge pleasure working with Jenny. Producing and playing on this song was no exception. It’s nice to see it’s finally out now!”

JennyLee explained of the meaning behind the B-side: “[‘Heart Tax’ is] a song about love and loss, and the struggle of dealing with that wild emotional rollercoaster. When your heart has had enough, but for some reason, you keep going back for more.”

The ‘Singles Club’ project sees the musician release a string of limited edition singles on 7″ vinyl that are exclusively restricted to 1,000 copies each. Alongside these, JennyLee is hosting a physical singles club on Instagram where fans can come together to share their favourite singles and artworks.

In addition, JennyLee has announced her third and final single, ‘Stop Speaking’/’In Awe Of’, with features Depeche Mode‘s Dave Gahan on the former track. The single is set for release later this month and is available to pre-order now.

Fans can head here to purchase physical copies of ‘Tickles’/’Heart Tax’.

During the pandemic JennyLee relocated from LA to Utah where she “explored new creative territory with different mediums including painting”, according to a press release. Among that she has been working on Warpaint’s next album, which is yet to be announced.