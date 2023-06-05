Jeon Somi preparing to make first comeback in nearly two years

K-pop idol Jeon Somi is currently preparing to make a comeback with her first new music in almost two years, her agency has confirmed.

The Black Label has confirmed to Star News that Jeon Somi is “preparing to make a comeback”, making the upcoming release the singer’s first new music in nearly two years. At the time of publishing, the agency has yet to announce a release timeline or format.

Somi’s last comeback had been her first studio album ‘XOXO’ in October 2021, along with its title track of the same name. The singer also later released a music video for the track ‘Anymore’.

Advertisement

In an interview following its release, Somi shared that she had led the creative process behind the album. “This is all mine. At the end [of the day], like the music that I’m putting out, the music video that I’m putting out. It’s all mine,” she said.

Back in March, Jeon Somi dropped a cover of Frank Ocean‘s 2012 single ‘Thinkin Bout You’. The song was released as a birthday gift from the singer to her fans.

Somi’s first appearance in the music industry had been on the 2015 survival programme Sixteen, where she competed alongside 15 other JYP Entertainment trainees to form what would later become TWICE.

While the singer did not make the cut, she later participated in the first season of Produce 101 in 2016, where she finished in first place and became a member of the project girl group I.O.I.

Following I.O.I’s disbandment the following year, Somi returned to JYP Entertainment, under which she appeared on several variety shows and released a handful of collaborative single.

She later left the agency to join The Black Label, where she made her official solo debut with ‘Birthday’ in June 2019.