Jeon Somi is out for revenge in new ‘XOXO’ teaser

K-pop soloist Jeon Somi has unveiled an exciting new teaser for her upcoming ‘XOXO’ music video.

On October 26 at midnight KST, the Canadian-Korean singer released a 27-second clip previewing her new single ‘XOXO’ from her forthcoming studio album of the same title. ‘XOXO’ marks the star’s first-ever full-length release, and is due to arrive on October 29 at 6pm KST.

In the vibrant new visual, Jeon Somi wears an expression of shock and disappointment as her friends sit her down at a diner, seemingly to expose the misdeeds of an ex-lover. This leads her to embark on a quest for revenge, smashing the windshield of a car covered in graffiti. Soundtracked by a snippet of the forthcoming pop track, Somi engages in a fierce gunfight.

Last week, the star shared a series of concept photos for the upcoming release. Featuring Somi in a number of flamboyant outfits, the new images match the pink-and-white graffiti-themed physical versions of the record she had teased prior to announcing her comeback.

Additionally, Somi had also unveiled the tracklist for the eight-track record. Half its tracks are previously released singles from the K-pop idol: 2019’s ‘Birthday’ and ‘Outta My Head’, ‘What You Waiting For’ from 2020, and ‘Dumb Dumb’ which dropped earlier this year. The forthcoming project also features a collaboration with rapper Giriboy on the track ‘Don’t Let Me Go’

The singer’s return was first officially announced by The Black Label on October 14, just two months after the release of her single ‘Dumb Dumb’. The record marks the singer’s first-ever project with a physical release, having only released digital singles throughout her two-year-long career.