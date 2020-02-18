Jeremy Neale announces in-store album launch performances

Brisbane indie-pop artist Jeremy Neale will perform at four record stores across the country from late February.

The singer-songwriter will be launching his second studio album, ‘We Were Trying To Make It Out’.

The run begins on February 28, the day the album itself comes out, in Neale’s hometown of Brisbane at Jet Black Cat Music.

From there, the multi-instrumentalist will appear at Sydney’s Red Eye Records, Adelaide’s Summertown Studios and Melbourne’s Rocksteady Records.

‘We Were Trying To Make It Out’ is Neale’s first new album in nearly three years, following on from his 2017 LP ‘Taking One For The Team’.

Neale has gone on to win a Queensland Music Award and the Grant McLennan Fellowship, a prestigious music grant offered to Queensland songwriters.

He has also served as the host of ‘Not On Your Rider’, a live music game show hosted at Brisbane venue The Triffid.

Prior to the release of the album Neale has released two new singles: ‘Everything I Do Is Replaced By Two’ and ‘Still Want You Around Me’.

Watch Jeremy Neale’s video for ‘Still Want You Around Me’ below:

‘We Were Trying To Work It Out’ comes out Friday February 28 via Dot Dash/Remote Control.

Jeremy Neale’s in-store album launch dates are:

Brisbane, Jet Black Cat Music (February 28, 6:30PM)

Sydney, Red Eye Records (March 5, 5:00PM)

Adelaide, Summertown Studios (19, 7:00PM)

Melbourne, Rocksteady Records (20, 6:00PM)