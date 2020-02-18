News Music News

Jeremy Neale announces in-store album launch performances

Launching second album 'We Were Trying To Make It Out'

David James Young
Jeremy Neale announces in-store album launches
Jeremy Neale, CREDIT: Jeff Andersen Jnr.

Brisbane indie-pop artist Jeremy Neale will perform at four record stores across the country from late February.

The singer-songwriter will be launching his second studio album, ‘We Were Trying To Make It Out’.

The run begins on February 28, the day the album itself comes out, in Neale’s hometown of Brisbane at Jet Black Cat Music.

Advertisement

From there, the multi-instrumentalist will appear at Sydney’s Red Eye Records, Adelaide’s Summertown Studios and Melbourne’s Rocksteady Records.

‘We Were Trying To Make It Out’ is Neale’s first new album in nearly three years, following on from his 2017 LP ‘Taking One For The Team’.

Neale has gone on to win a Queensland Music Award and the Grant McLennan Fellowship, a prestigious music grant offered to Queensland songwriters.

He has also served as the host of ‘Not On Your Rider’, a live music game show hosted at Brisbane venue The Triffid.

Prior to the release of the album Neale has released two new singles: ‘Everything I Do Is Replaced By Two’ and ‘Still Want You Around Me’.

Watch Jeremy Neale’s video for ‘Still Want You Around Me’ below:

Advertisement

‘We Were Trying To Work It Out’ comes out Friday February 28 via Dot Dash/Remote Control.

Jeremy Neale’s in-store album launch dates are:

Brisbane, Jet Black Cat Music (February 28, 6:30PM)
Sydney, Red Eye Records (March 5, 5:00PM)
Adelaide, Summertown Studios (19, 7:00PM)
Melbourne, Rocksteady Records (20, 6:00PM)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 winners

See which artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Queen play 1985 Live Aid setlist “for first time in history” for Fire Fight Australia

For Fire Fight Australia at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Watch k.d. lang sing ‘Hallelujah’ at Fire Fight Australia

One emotional moment of many at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Awards 2020 Sofiana Ramli -
Read more

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Awards 2020 Luke Morgan Britton -
Read more

Lana Del Rey wins Best Album In The World at NME Awards 2020

"I cannot tell you how much this award means to me"
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.