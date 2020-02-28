Jeremy Neale releases second album ‘We Were Trying to Make It Out’

Brisbane singer-songwriter Jeremy Neale has released his second album ‘We Were Trying to Make It Out’. Listen to it below.

The eight track album was written over a two year period in New York City and Neale’s native Brisbane. It includes singles ‘Still Want You Around Me’, ‘Everything I Do Is Replaced By Two’ and ‘Tried and True (Raise the Roof)’.

To commemorate release day, Neale has shared a new music video for the record’s third single ‘Tried and True (Raise the Roof)’. Directed by Jennifer Embelton, it features the singer and his band on the set of what appears to be a ’80s-style family values sitcom. Watch it below.

Neale explained the album’s title in a press statement released yesterday.

“There are a lot of sacrifices you have to make in order to create music if you’re not major label backed or independently wealthy and every mistake you make has direct consequences for your everyday quality of life,” he wrote.

‘We Were Trying To Make It Out’ follows Neale’s 2017 LP ‘Getting The Team Back Together’. Neale has gone on to win a Queensland Music Award and the Grant McLennan Fellowship, a prestigious music grant offered to Queensland songwriters. He has also served as the host of ‘Not On Your Rider’, a live music game show hosted at Brisbane venue The Triffid.

Neale began his in-store performance tour last night in Brisbane at Jet Black Cat. He’ll continue onto Red Eye Records in Sydney, Summertown Studios in Adelaide and Rocksteady Records in Melbourne in March. Dates are below – all events are free.

Jeremy Neale In-Store Performance Tour 2020:

Sydney, Red Eye Records (March 5, 5:00PM)

Adelaide, Summertown Studios (19, 7:00PM)

Melbourne, Rocksteady Records (20, 6:00PM)