Jeremy Neale shares new acoustic performance of ‘Time’

Brisbane singer-songwriter Jeremy Neale has shared a live acoustic performance of his song, ‘Time’.

The clip was filmed in collaboration with Brisbane creative agency The Mustard Mix. ‘Time’ is taken from Neale’s second album, ‘We Were Trying to Make It Out’, released in February this year.

According to the video’s description on YouTube, the track is about Neale addressing his demons, “including the realisation and haunting existentialism surrounding how much of his life has passed by”.

‘We Were Trying to Make It Out’ was written in New York City in 2018, after Neale’s Grant McLennan fellowship win. The album follows Neale’s 2017 debut release, ‘Getting The Team Back Together’.

Neale explained the album’s title in a press statement on the day of its launch.

“There are a lot of sacrifices you have to make in order to create music if you’re not major label backed or independently wealthy and every mistake you make has direct consequences for your everyday quality of life,” he said.

Earlier this year, Neale performed at four record stores across the country in support of his recent album’s launch. The run began at Brisbane’s Jet Black Cat Music on February 28 and concluded at Melbourne’s Rocksteady Records on March 20.