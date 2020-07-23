Jerome Farah releases new single ‘Mikey Might’

Jerome Farah has released a new single, entitled ‘Mikey Might.’

The track, released today (July 23), is Farah’s second single. He released his debut single, ‘I Can’t Breathe,’ last month.

Listen to ‘Mikey Might’ below:

While ‘I Can’t Breathe’ tackled issues of police brutality, ‘Mikey Might’ sees Farah discuss the hurtful and racist stereotypes has has internalised. Coming from both Zimbabwean and Lebanese heritage, Farah describes himself as both “too White to be Black” and “too Black to be White.”

“This grey area is confusing as hell,” Farah said in a press statement.

Prior to releasing his own music, Farah worked as a producer for several artists. He produced Baker Boy and JessB‘s 2019 collaboration ‘Meditjin,’ as well as working on songs with Adrian Eagle.

In addition, he also produced the entirety of KIAN‘s debut EP ‘Bliss.’ Farah won two awards for the EP’s single ‘Waiting,’ alongside KIAN, at the 2020 APRA Music Awards back in May. The pair took home awards for both ‘Most Performed Australian Work’ and ‘Most Performed Alternative Work.’

More recently, Farah appeared as the first artist on the ‘Introducing’ segment of ABC’s new live music show The Sound. He is also set to play Yours & Owls Festival in Wollongong early next year.