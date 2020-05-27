Jess Cornelius shares new single, announces debut album

New Zealand singer-songwriter Jess Cornelius has shared a brand-new single, ‘Kitchen Floor’, alongside an announcement for the release of her debut album.

‘Kitchen Floor’ was released with an accompanying music video, which you can watch below:

Advertisement

‘Kitchen Floor’ is the second single to be lifted from Cornelius’ debut album, ‘Distance’, which is slated for release on July 24 via Part Time Records.

According to a press release, ‘Distance’ documents Cornelius’ journey as a songwriter living life on her own terms. “A lot of the record was about me deciding to continue this nomadic lifestyle of being a musician,” she said.

“People would ask me if I was going to have a family and a lot of the songs are about me being ok with not pursuing that path. It was about coming to terms with the choices I had made… and then two years later, I’m knocked up and married! I couldn’t have imagined that.”

Cornelius, who was born and raised in Wellington, moved to Melbourne when she was 20. She established local band Teeth and Tongue and served as their primary songwriter until they disbanded in 2017. She subsequently relocated to Los Angeles later that year, and currently resides there at present.

The clip was filmed on Hollywood Boulevard at 5am, “so they wouldn’t encounter any people”. “I have a weird fascination with Hollywood Blvd – it’s such a grotesque place most of the time,” said Cornelius in a statement.

Advertisement

“But I knew we’d have the chance to experience it deserted and empty, and it was like a different place. Mostly, the concept behind the clip was to have this character just owning it. There are so many things pregnant women are not ‘supposed’ be doing, like having casual sex with strangers. There’s a loneliness, too, that I wanted to get across in the clip, but ultimately she’s in a state of friendliness with herself and the world.”