Jess Day shares fiery new single ‘Gravity’, announces national tour for May

Adelaide singer-songwriter Jess Day has shared a lively new single titled ‘Gravity’, announcing with it a slate of headline tour dates across the east coast.

In a press release, Day acknowledged that ‘Gravity’ is “a bit different to [her] usual tumultuous break up songs”, explaining that it instead deals with the notion of “being hesitant as you’re falling for someone, for fear of past failures repeating themselves again – but sticking with the fear”.

Have a listen to ‘Gravity’ below:

Advertisement

Further expounding on the new track’s themes, Day continued: “It’s about needing the right someone to sort of hold your hand through that fear, with all your baggage, and it paying off where you eventually find yourself transcended into something really honest and safe. It turns out, they don’t hurt you like the others and there’s this newfound hope and adolescent-like wistfulness about love again.”

Day will launch ‘Gravity’ live with a four-date run of headliners later in the year, kicking off on Friday May 20 at The Vanguard in Sydney. She’ll head up to Brisbane the next day (Saturday May 21) to play the Black Bear Lodge, before heading down to Melbourne for a show at the Northcote Social Club on Friday May 27.

The tour – all four dates of which will see Central Coast pop artist Molly Millington play support – is set to wrap up with a hometown show at Adelaide hotspot Jive on Saturday May 28. Tickets for the full run are on sale now via Day’s Linktree page.

‘Gravity’ comes as the latest in a sprawling string of standalone singles, following last October’s soul-baring ‘Naked’. That track – her major label debut, having signed to Wonderlick / Sony Music earlier in 2021 – was described by Day as a song about “feeling used after finding out someone wanted out for a while”.

Jess Day’s ‘Gravity’ tour dates are:

Advertisement

MAY

Friday 20 – Sydney, The Vanguard

Saturday 21 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Friday 27 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Saturday 28 – Adelaide, Jive