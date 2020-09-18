Jess Kent shares new EP, ‘Parking Karma’

Sydney pop artist Jess Kent has shared her new EP ‘Parking Karma’ today (September 18).

The five-tracker includes singles ‘Life Happens’ and ‘No One Else’, which she released earlier this year, among fresh cuts. It was produced by Dave Hammer, known for his work with JEFFE, Lime Cordiale and Mia Rodriguez. He also co-wrote some of the songs.

Listen to ‘Parking Karma’ below:

Kent has been teasing the release of the EP since earlier in the year, sharing snippets of herself playing songs to her social media.

In April, she shared a black and white clip of herself playing ‘Hi, It Me’ on a ukulele. She accompanied the clip with a caption explaining what inspired the song, as well as dropping the first major hint about her 2020 EP.

“here’s a little snippet of hi, it me. which is one of the songs on the EP I just recorded,” she wrote.

“it’s for my sister cos i always miss her with living so far away.”

A few weeks later she followed up with an acoustic clip of herself playing ‘Life Happens’.

“hiiii i wrote this song a couple weeks ago before the studio’s shut down,” she captioned the video.

“life in quarantine is weeeeirrdd but more so than ever, music always is the thing that gets me through.”

Kent will be performing as part of Factory Summer Festival, alongside other acts including Confidence Man, The Presets, Ruel, What So Not, Vera Blue, Cosmo’s Midnight and more.