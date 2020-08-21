Jess Kent shares new single ‘Life Happens’ from forthcoming EP ‘Parking Karma’

Sydney artist Jess Kent has shared her new single ‘Life Happens’ today (August 21), taken from her forthcoming EP ‘Parking Karma’.

The EP was previously an unnamed, unconfirmed project, which Kent has now announced will be released on September 18 via Ourness.

Her new single, ‘Life Happens’, was produced by Dave Hammer, known for his work with Lime Cordiale, JEFFE and Mia Rodriguez. According to a press statement, “A light yet introspective mood drapes over “Life Happens” as a swinging pop-R&B beat frames Kent’s sweetly spoken verses”.

Advertisement

Listen to the song here.

Earlier this year Kent released the song ‘No One Else’, which was also co-written and produced by Hammer. A press statement at the time alluded to a forthcoming EP, saying the track was part of “a new project” from Kent, which is “to be shared across the year.”

Kent has been teasing the EP throughout the year, posting snippets of songs to her social media pages. She first revealed ‘Life Happens’ in a clip on Instagram, playing an acoustic rendition of the previously unreleased track.

“life in quarantine is weeeeirrdd but more so than ever, music always is the thing that gets me through,” she captioned the post. “anyway [sic] this song is called Life Happens :3 <3”

Advertisement

‘Parking Karma’ will be Kent’s sophomore EP, having made her debut in 2016 with ‘My Name Is Jess Kent’.