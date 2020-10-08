Jess Kent tackles ‘Hell N Back’ by Bakar for Like A Version

Jess Kent put her own spin on Bakar’s track ‘Hell N Back’ for triple j’s ‘Like A Version’ today (October 9).

Bakar first released the track in 2019, as a single from his debut EP ‘Will You Be My Yellow?’. Watch Jess Kent’s rendition of it below:

“I chose to cover ‘Hell N Back’ because I’m a huge fan of Bakar,” Kent said in her post-performance interview.

“I love what he does, he draws from such a diverse range of genres and I like to do that a lot in my songwriting as well.”

Today marked Kent’s first ‘Like A Version’ appearance as a lead artist. In 2016, however, she featured on Paces‘ ‘Like A Version’ performance of his track ‘1993 (No Chill)’.

She also appeared on the segment earlier this year, singing backing vocals on G Flip‘s cover of ‘Lady Marmalade’.

As is typical of ‘Like A Version’, Jess Kent performed an original as part of her appearance this time around.

The English-born singer-songwriter played through her 2020 single ‘No One Else’. ‘No One Else’ was Kent’s first track of the year, hitting streaming services in June.

Since the track’s release, Kent dropped has another single, entitled ‘Life Happens’. Both songs appeared on Kent’s second EP, ‘Parking Karma’, which hit shelves in September.

Also in September, Jess Kent appeared in the finale of Delivered Live’s second season. The Rubens and Owl Eyes also performed in Kent’s episode of the live-stream series.