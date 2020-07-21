Jess Locke shares new single and music video ‘Fool’

Melbourne indie-rock artist Jess Locke has shared a new single titled ‘Fool’.

The song premiered with an accompanying music video, created by Nick Manuell. Watch it below:

‘Fool’ was produced by Rob Muinos (Julia Jacklin, Saskwatch), and mastered by John Davis, known for his work with Lana Del Rey, The Killers and Gorillaz.

Locke is the latest artist to ink a deal with Melbourne’s Dot Dash Recordings, joining the likes of Methyl Ethel, Donny Benét, Banoffee and last week’s recent addition, Ex-Olympian.

“I originally imagined the chorus being sung by the Earth, or some other omniscient entity, to humans, like a loving parent to a wayward teenager – not angry, just disappointed,” Locke said in a statement.

“Although I wrote the song more than a year ago, I feel like it could have been written as a soundtrack to 2020.”

‘Fool’ follows Locke’s contribution ‘Change Anything’ to Remote Control Records’ ‘Bloom and Simmer’ compilation released last month.

Prior to that, her last release was 2018’s double single ‘My Body Is An Ecosystem/Nothing At All’ and her 2017 debut LP ‘Universe’, which debuted at #18 on the AIR Independent Label Album Chart. The album was also nominated for the Australian Music Prize that year.