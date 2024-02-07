Jess Ribeiro shares new single ‘Everything Is Now’, announces upcoming album ‘Summer of Love’

Jess Ribeiro has shared ‘Everything Is Now’, the latest single from her just-announced album ‘Summer of Love’.

Produced by Nick Huggins and filled with jagged instrumentation and analogue tape loops, ‘Everything Is Now’ was recorded during the lockdown period in Melbourne/Naarm, where Ribeiro lives.

The single is accompanied by a music video, featuring contemporary dancer Tony Yap and filmed as a one-shot take by Nick Mckk.

The visuals were inspired by the country town Chinese restaurants Ribeiro frequented as a child — places where she “spent years hanging around after school, before opening hours, folding napkins, setting tables, watching my dad share his skills, drink tea and chat with his peers”, the singer explained in a press statement. Watch that below.

‘Everything Is Now’ is the second preview of Ribeiro’s fourth studio album, ‘Summer of Love’, which is set for release on April 12. The lead single and title track arrived in October last year. The ten-song album was written over the course of two years, and features drummer Jim White, bassist James Seymour and keyboardist Leah Senior, among others.

“It was improvised and experimental,” Ribeiro said of the multi-musician recording process. “Musicians could only come visit one at a time due to the restrictions, half of the musicians never even came to the studio.”

Ribeiro’s debut album, ‘My Little River’, arrived in 2012, and was followed by 2015’s ‘Kill it Yourself’. The singer’s most recent project ‘LOVE HATE’ was released in 2019. Elsewhere, Ribeiro provided backing vocals on Nick Cave’s Push The Sky Away tour, and on Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile’s 2017 collaborative album ‘Lotta Sea Lice’.