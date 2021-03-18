JessB and Okenyo feature on remix of Saweetie and Doja Cat’s ‘Best Friend’

New Zealand rapper JessB and Sydney artist Okenyo have come together for a remix of Saweetie and Doja Cat’s recently-released single, ‘Best Friend’.

The remix sees Saweetie and Doja Cat’s verses swapped out with similarly-themed verses from JessB and Okenyo. The two original artists still feature on the chorus.

Listen to the single below:

Advertisement

JessB released her latest mixtape, ‘3 Nights In Amsterdam’ in August last year, containing the singles ‘Pon It’ and ‘Shut Up’. Since releasing the mixtape, she has also collaborated with Miiesha and Kilter.

“As an artist from New Zealand it is an exciting opportunity to be able to jump on a remix and collaborate with artists of a high calibre such as Doja Cat and Saweetie! Getting the girls together across the world, we love to see it,” JessB said in a statement.

Okenyo’s last release was her August single ‘Anthropology’, which discusses the role white supremacy plays in consumerism in the art world.

“I admire all these women and regardless of location, we found a way to collaborate! The song is empowering fire and a damn right bop, I just wanted to join the party,” Okenyo said of the new remix.

Advertisement

‘Best Friend’ was originally released in January, and is taken from Saweetie’s forthcoming album ‘Pretty Bitch Music’. It arrived with a glamorous music video directed by Dave Meyers.