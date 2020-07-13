JessB drops new track ‘Shut Up!’, shares title of upcoming mixtape

New Zealand rapper JessB has shared a new single, ‘Shut Up!’. The new track draws on the genres of dancehall, reggaeton and hip-hop. Listen to ‘Shut Up!’ below:

‘Shut Up!’ follows JessB’s May single, ‘Pon It‘, her first release of 2020. Both tracks will feature on the rapper’s forthcoming six-track mixtape, ‘3 Nights In Amsterdam’, set for release in the coming months. The mixtape had been due for a July 31 release, but per a press release, appears to have been pushed back to an undisclosed date.

Advertisement

The mixtape’s title references JessB’s brief trip to The Netherlands, where she worked with producer Max Oude Weernink.

In a statement, JessB said working with Weernik to put together ‘Shut Up!’ and the mixtape “was a dope experience”.

“It allowed me to push the boundaries with the types of music I usually like to create, while still being me. This song, and the mixtape to follow, creates a sound that I think is still relatively new in the Australasian music scene. A new banger to bump, the lyrics speak for themselves!”

‘3 Nights In Amsterdam’ follows on from JessB’s second EP, ‘New Views’, which arrived in August last year. Since then, she’s gone on to collaborate with Baker Boy on his track ‘Meditjin’ and feature on G Flip’s Like A Version cover of Labelle’s ‘Lady Marmalade’.