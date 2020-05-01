JessB releases new single ‘Pon It’ from forthcoming mixtape

News Music News

The as-yet untitled mixtape is out July 31

New Zealand rapper JessB has released her first new music of 2020.

The single, entitled ‘Pon It,’ was released to streaming platforms today (May 1). It was produced by Jonasu, a Dutch artist best known for their work on the Sam Feldt hit ‘Post Malone.’

Listen to ‘Pon It’ below:

JessB is set to perform ‘Pon It’ to a global audience on London’s NTS Radio this weekend, as part of their recently announced Remote Utopias 24-hour festival. Irish rapper Rejjie Snow, rising LA talent DUCKWRTH and soul singer Celeste also feature on the line-up.

‘Pon It’ is the first taste of JessB’s as-yet untitled mixtape, which is due out July 31. The new song follows on from her second EP, ‘New Views,’ which was released in August of 2019.

2019 also saw the Auckland rapper team up with Baker Boy for the Hottest 100-featured single ‘Meditjin.’ Earlier in 2020, she joined singer/songwriter G-Flip for her Like A Version rendition of Labelle’s ‘Lady Marmalade.’ She performed alongside Thandi Phoenix, Jess Kent and The Preatures’ Isabella Manfredi.

The rapper has also featured on the line-ups for festivals such as Venice Biennale, Splendour In The Grass, Red Bull Music Festival and most recently, Laneway Festival.

‘Pon It’ is available to stream/download now via The Orchard.

