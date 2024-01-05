Jesse Jo Stark wears vintage Cher outfit to bring in New Year supporting Post Malone

Jesse Jo Stark rang in the new year in style, wearing one of Cher‘s vintage outfits while performing in Las Vegas.

The singer took to her official Instagram page to share photos of herself posing and performing in the glittering ensemble. The costume is a late 70s vintage Bob Mackie piece which was worn by Cher herself – who happens to be Stark’s godmother – and is part of her personal archive. The piece is true to Stark’s signature performance style of fishnets and a loincloth.

VEGAS 🥂 in the one n onlys archive bob mackie … dream come true x pic.twitter.com/pNQEVwe90u — jesse jo stark (@jessejostark) January 2, 2024

“I waited for a very special moment to ask the scariest question ever ‘miss can I please borrow this Bob Mackie costume’ n she said ‘if it fits … it’s you’. You were with me on stage miss. a dream,” read the caption of the photos Stark posted.

The silver two-piece set with crystal fringe was worn by Stark during her performance at the Fontainebleau Hotel this past weekend on New Year’s Eve while supporting Post Malone‘s New Year’s headlining gigs.

Her final two shows of 2023 marked the end of a big year for Stark, which included

her first headlining international tour spanning across cities in the UK, Europe,

and North America, including sold out stops in London, Paris, Berlin, New York and Los Angeles.

Stark’s latest release was her heartfelt single ‘Fallout’. The track marked the first song that she had released since her 2022 debut LP ‘Doomed’.

In other news, the ‘Pussycat’ singer will be serving as opening support for Australian sister duo, The Veronicas, on their upcoming 2024 Gothic Summer Tour which will hit cities across the United States beginning in April. Visit here for tickets.