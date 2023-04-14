Jessi signs with Jay Park’s label More Vision

Korean-American singer and rapper Jessi has signed with Jay Park‘s label More Vision.

During Jessi’s set at Rolling Loud Thailand today (April 14), she brought out Jay Park for a special performance of an unreleased song called ‘Blue Check’.

Following their performance, Park announced that Jessi has joined his label More Vision. “Jessi, I and More Vision are going to be working together officially from here on out,” Park said.

Advertisement

“Let me give Jessi a warm welcome to More Vision, and thank you for choosing us to represent you,” he added, before giving Jessi a hug.

The deal comes nearly a year after Jessi left the PSY-owned P Nation in July of 2022. Notably, Jessi had been the first artist who signed to the label in early-2019.

Soon after Jessi left P Nation, it was speculated that the musician might be retiring. However she later refuted the rumours: “Please give me some time to collect my thoughts and breathe a bit […] but one thing for sure is that this GIRL is NOT retiring.”

Meanwhile, Jay Park launched More Vision in March 2022, after stepping down as CEO of both AOMG and H1GHR Music just two months prior. Later that month, he released his first song under the label, ‘Ganadara’ featuring IU.

Advertisement

More Vision are also set to launch a K-pop boyband in the future. In September 2022, the label launched auditions, seeking males born 2005 or later.