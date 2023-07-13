Jessi says she’s “still loyal” to Psy despite leaving P Nation

Korean-American musician Jessi has opened up about her friendship with Psy after leaving the latter’s K-pop agency, P Nation.

Jessi recently made an appearance on rapper Dumbfoundead podcast series, Fun With Dumb. During her appearance, the singer spoke about her admiration and current friendship with Psy after leaving P Nation in 2022.

“No matter what, even though I left P Nation, whether it was for good or bad, I still have my loyalty with Psy oppa,” she said. “He’s held me down, even though we’ve had our whatever, I’m still loyal to him. He’s still the same with me.”

Jessi then revealed that Psy had recently called her “out of nowhere” to ask her to join him on the 2023 edition of his annual ‘Summer Swag’ concert. The singer then went to talk about praise Pay’s work ethic and legacy.

“Even ’til this day, even though I did leave P Nation, I can still stand here very confidently saying that PSY is one of the best, production-wise,” she added. “He’s so good at creativity. He’s a perfectionist.”

“The only thing that I didn’t like about working with him was [that] he was just too involved in everything,” Jessi continued. The singer had the first artist to sign to P Nation in early-2019, before leaving in July 2022.

Jessi has since joined Jay Park’s newest label, More Vision. Park launched More Vision in March 2022, after stepping down as the CEO of both AOMG and H1GHR Music just two months prior.