Jessica Mauboy announces new album and 2024 national tour dates

Darwin singer-songwriter Jessica Mauboy has announced her fifth studio album, ‘Yours Forever’.

Today (August 11), Mauboy announced ‘Yours Forever’, which is set to arrive on February 9, 2024 via Warner Music Australia. The record – which will be her fifth – has been previewed by a new single, ‘Give You Love’ featuring Jason Derulo.

Mauboy wrote of ‘Yours Forever’ on social media: “Now… where do I begin telling you about this album?? There are stories I’ve never shared laid bare. There are sounds and styles that aren’t your typical Jess. You’re going to hear me mad, sad, and booty shakin’ bad. We are going to dance and we are going to sing! This album means the world to me, and I couldn’t be prouder of it.”

‘Give You Love’ serves as the first track from the upcoming album to be released. The track features Jason Derulo, Mauboy’s fellow coach on The Voice Australia. Derulo said of the collaboration via a press statement: “It was a pleasure working side-by-side with Jess as a coach on The Voice and I feel incredibly blessed that Jess thought of me for this song. I had such a blast putting my spin on it and laying down the vocals when I was in Sydney. I hope everyone can feel the warmth and spirit in ‘Give You Love’”.

Mauboy has also announced a national tour of Australia in March next year to support the release of ‘Yours Forever’. The tour will see Mauboy tour regional and metro cities around the country across 22 dates in March, April and May. Tickets to the tour go on sale at 10am AEST on Monday, August 14 and can be purchased here.

Jessica Mauboy’s ‘Yours Forever’ Australia and New Zealand tour dates are:

MARCH:

12 – Gippsland Performing Arts Centre – Traralgon, VIC

13 – West Gippsland Arts Centre – Warragul, VIC

15 – Costa Hall – Geelong, VIC

16 – Palais Theatre – St Kilda, VIC

17 – Ulumbarra Theatre – Bendigo, VIC

22 – Newcastle Civic Theatre – Newcastle, NSW

23 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney, NSW

APRIL:

05 – Townsville Civic Theatre – Townsville, QLD

06 – MECC – Mackay, QLD

07 – Pilbeam Theatre – Rockhampton, QLD

09 – Moncrieff Entertainment Centre – Bundaberg, QLD

11 – Empire Theatre – Toowoomba, QLD

12 – HOTA Theatre – Gold Coast, QLD

13 – Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane, QLD

18 – Crown Theatre – Perth, WA

20 – Darwin Entertainment Centre – Darwin, NT

24 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre – Adelaide, SA

26 – Princess Theatre – Launceston, TAS

27 – Wrest Point Entertainment Centre – Hobart, TAS

MAY:

02 – Albury Entertainment Centre – Albury, NSW

03 – Canberra Theatre – Canberra, ACT

04 – Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre – Nowra, NSW

11 – Auckland Town Hall – Auckland, NZ