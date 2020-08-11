Jessica Mauboy, Kate Miller-Heidke, Tkay Maidza lead lineup for fifth episode of ‘The Sound’

Jessica Mauboy, Kate Miller-Heidke and Tkay Maidza have all been announced as featured acts on the forthcoming fifth episode of The ABC’s The Sound.

Miller-Heidke and Maidza will both be performing their newly-released singles, ‘Deluded’ and ‘Don’t Call Again’, respectively. Mauboy is set to perform ‘HILDA’ track ‘Butterfly’, at an empty State Theatre in Sydney.

Ball Park Music will also play their latest single ‘Day & Age’ on the show, taken from their forthcoming self-titled album due out at the end of October.

Other acts to be featured on this episode include CXLOE, Lastlings and Miiesha, who just took home the ‘New Talent Of The Year’ award at the NIMAs and will be performing ‘Twisting Words’ – filmed in Rockhampton – with help from Jeremy Marou.

As per usual, The Sound will showcase an up and coming artist for its ‘Introducing’ segment; this week that artist is Shannen James, ahead of her debut EP dropping next month.

In addition, Australian music legends The Go-Betweens, will be the subject of this week’s ‘Tribute’ segment, with Paul Dempsey, Hatchie, Middle Kids and Steve Kilbey of The Church linking up to celebrate the Brisbane band’s songwriting.

Finally, an archived performance from Hunters & Collectors at iconic 2009 benefit gig Sound Relief at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be aired as part of the show’s ‘From The Vault’ segment.

The Sound, hosted by Zan Rowe, Jane Gazzo and this week’s special co-host Deborah Mailman, airs on The ABC at 5.30pm AEST on Sunday (August 16).