Jessica Mauboy, King Stingray, Alex Lahey and more announced for Play On The Plains 2023

The team behind Play On The Plains have announced the line-up for this year’s edition, with a five-act bill topped by Jessica Mauboy.

Rounding out the roster will be King Stingray, Northeast Party House, Alex Lahey and The Carp Factory. There will also be a “battle of the bands” competition for young musicians, split into three categories – Junior Band (for primary schoolers), Senior Band (for high schoolers) and Solo Artist (for both primary and high schoolers) – with the acts competing set to perform on a secondary “B stage” between the main artists’ sets.

This year’s festival will be held on Saturday March 11, taking place at the Deni Ute Muster site in Deniliquin, NSW (about 470km west of Canberra). As usual, it’s aimed primarily at younger concertgoers, with gates opening at midday and a range of youth-friendly activities running alongside the live music program. Tickets are on sale now – find them here – and although they cost $120 for general admission, punters under 13 can attend for just $20.

“We are thrilled to be back for our third year,” said the festival’s general manager, Vicky Lowry, “adding to and growing the event with camping onsite and a Battle Of The Bands [contest]. Play On The Plains was created for a younger audience through to families, bringing them all together to experience the best of our young Australian talent.”

The festival comes amid a hectic time for all of its artists – Mauboy and Lahey are both gearing up to release new albums in 2023, while King Stingray are still riding the high of the debut album they dropped last year. Northeast Party House, too, are currently working on the follow-up to their 2020 album ‘Shelf Life’, and The Carp Factory – a local psych-rock outfit – are fast rising in popularity both in and outside of Deniliquin.

