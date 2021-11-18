Jessica Mauboy, Peking Duk and more lead BASSINTHEGRASS’ 2022 lineup

Jessica Mauboy, Peking Duk, Hilltop Hoods and more lead Darwin festival BASSINTHEGRASS’ 2022 lineup.

Taking place at Mindil Beach on May 21 next year, the event, headlined by Northern Territory’s own Mauboy, will also feature performances from G Flip, Dune Rats, Montaigne, Hockey Dad, Hooligan Hefs and more.

BASSINTHEGRASS was one of the very few festivals able to go ahead in 2021, due to the Northern Territory largely being able to stave off the coronavirus pandemic throughout the year.

Now in its 19th year, tickets for the 2022 iteration of BASSINTHEGRASS are on sale now, with early bird release tickets already sold out.

In a statement, Mauboy said, “I can’t wait to see you all and perform live with my band.” The popstar recently ushered in a new phase of her career, releasing the disco-leaning single ‘Glow’ last week. It marked her first drop with her new label Warner Music following her departure from Sony Music Australia after 14 years.

Mauboy will also embark on a nationwide tour next year, hitting Canberra, Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne, before wrapping things up in the Gold Coast. Caiti Baker is on board to open for Mauboy across all dates. Tickets are available through Mauboy’s official website.

BASSINTHEGRASS’ full 2022 lineup is:

Boy & Bear

Dope Lemon

Dune Rats

G Flip

Hilltop Hoods

Hockey Dad

Hooligan Hefs

Hot Dub Time Machine

Jessica Mauboy

Mako Road

Montaigne

Peking Duk

The Dreggs

The Teskey Brothers

Vera Blue

Xavier Rudd