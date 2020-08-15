Jessica Mauboy releases acoustic rendition of ‘Butterfly’

Jessica Mauboy has shared an acoustic version of her single ‘Butterfly’, taken from her fourth studio album ‘HILDA’, initially released in October last year.

‘Butterfly’ follows the success of Mauboy’s single, ‘Little Things’, which has amassed more than 23 million worldwide streams since its release in June 2019. The new track is dedicated to Mauboy’s parents and acts as a reflection on her personal journey of growth and discovery. Listen to it below:

“‘Butterfly’ was also about how they [Mauboy’s parents] inspire me to be the best person I can be, to be just like them – resilient and strong and brave and always thinking of others,” Mauboy said in a statement.

“No one writes songs about family and it can be tough to be direct and not be cliché. That was the tug of war I’ve had in my mind.”

A lyric video for ‘Butterfly’ will be released on Wednesday 19 August. The visuals take inspiration from the ‘HILDA’ album artwork and are reimagined through animation.

Mauboy has been busy promoting her new single, with an appearance on last week’s (August 12) “YouTube Sessions”, supported by Emalia.

Mauboy will perform ‘Butterfly’ on the fifth episode of ABC’s The Sound this Sunday 16 August from 5.30pm. The episode will also showcase Shannen James as its up and coming artist for its ‘Introducing’ segment, ahead of her debut EP dropping next month.