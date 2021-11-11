Jessica Mauboy returns with disco-infused new single ‘Glow’

Jessica Mauboy has delivered her first new song in almost two years, with the shimmery and disco-influenced ‘Glow’.

‘Glow’ sees Mauboy move away from the booming pop and sombre balladry of her 2019 album ‘Hilda’ and usher in a smoother, ’70s-inspired sound, following a similar sonic pivot to that of Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware and Kylie Minogue.

The song also marks Mauboy’s debut release since signing to Warner Music Australia, after spending 14 years with Sony Music Australia. With the latter, she released four albums, including 2019’s ‘Hilda’.

‘Glow’ is accompanied by a Ribal Hosn-directed music video, that sees Mauboy perform among a sea of golds, reds and glitter. Watch it below:

“I got tired of being a ‘yes’ person,” Mauboy said of the single in a statement. “Mentally, it was self-destructive: my body and my mind were saying, ‘Hey, you gotta really take care of yourself’. ‘Glow’ stems from realising it’s okay to stop, zoom out and start over fresh.”

Mauboy is set to embark on a nationwide tour next year, hitting Canberra, Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne, before wrapping things up in the Gold Coast. Caiti Baker is on board to open for Mauboy across all dates. Tickets are available through Mauboy’s official website.

Jessica Mauboy is also on track to play shows as a part of the NSW concert series Great Southern Nights next year, on a lineup that also sports Baker Boy, Amy Shark, Jimmy Barnes and more.