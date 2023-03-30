Jessica Mauboy, Thelma Plum, Dan Sultan and more announced for Treaty Day Out 2023

The full line-up for this year’s Treaty Day Out festival has been announced, with Jessica Mauboy, Thelma Plum and Dan Sultan leading the fray.

Rounding out the itinerary are Yothu Yindi, Electric Fields, Alice Skye, Marlon X Rulla, Nooky, Scott Darlow and Madi Colville-Walker, as well as an as-yet-unannounced act selected by the team at triple j Unearthed.

This year’s event, hosted by the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, will go down at the Burnley Circus Site in Naarm/Melbourne on Saturday June 3. The date itself holds a particular significance, too, as it marks the last day of voting in the upcoming Assembly Elections.

In a statement published by TheMusic, Bangerang and Wiradjuri Elder Geraldine Atkinson – who is also the co-chair of the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria – called the election “a moment [she’s] been waiting for [her] whole life” as it represents “mob [being able to] choose the people who will represent our communities in Treaty negotiations”.

“If you’re mob,” Aunty Geri continued, “help get Treaty done – enrol and vote. Voting closes on the same day as Treaty Day Out, so make sure you vote, and then you can enjoy a deadly day out.”

In a statement of his own, fellow co-chair Marcus Stewart (a Nira illim bulluk man of the Taungurung nation) said of this year’s festival: “What a line up! From established musical heroes to cutting-edge new talent, the day will have something for everyone. We’re really excited to be bringing Treaty Day Out to Naarm for the first time and to celebrate our culture and music with everyone.”

Tickets for the 2023 edition of Treaty Day Out are on sale now – find them here. Victorian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people enrolled with the Assembly will be allowed to attend for free (more details on how to register can be found here).

Stay tuned to NME for more Australian music festival news.