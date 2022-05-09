Jessica Mauboy trusts in the power of self on catchy new single ‘Automatic’

Jessica Mauboy has shared a radiant single titled ‘Automatic’, her first new music for 2022.

The single, premiered last night (May 8), was co-written by Mauboy with Cosmo’s Midnight and ASTON (aka Sophie Curtis). George Reid, one half of UK duo AlunaGeorge, served as the song’s producer. In a statement, Mauboy said it was “a serious blast to hit the studio” with her trio of collaborators.

Mauboy went on to note that ‘Automatic’ is about “having faith in your own sense of direction, and firmly taking the driver’s seat in all aspects of your life”. “Believe in your intuition, and don’t be afraid to give yourself permission to explore that,” she said. “The little voice in your head is usually always right.”

Advertisement

Its release comes alongside a video directed by W.A.M Bleakley, which premiered on YouTube overnight. It features Mauboy speeding through dirt slopes on a quad bike, interspersed with shots of her dancing to the song with a troupe of back-up dancers. Have a look at the video below:

On her concept for the video, Mauboy explained that she grew up riding quad bikes on her aunt’s property in Darwin, and felt it fitting to include biking in its visual accompaniment given the self-empowering themes explored in the song itself. “I knew I wanted to go big with this video, and to allow fans to see me in a way they had never seen me before,” Mauboy said.

“Growing up in the open bush lands of Darwin, driving Dad’s ute and riding quad bikes with my friends and family, I couldn’t resist hitting the dirt to bring that boss lady energy to the track.”

Bleakley himself added: “After hearing [that] Jess rides quad bikes in the Northern Territory, it was an easy choice to centre the clip around quad biking. Although we didn’t shoot in the desert due to logistical reasons, we chose a location with [a] red earth palette to match this.”

Advertisement

‘Automatic’ following on from last November’s stand-alone single ‘Glow’. Mauboy performed ‘Glow’ on The Voice Australia last night, where she is one of the four coaches alongside Guy Sebastian, Rita Ora and Keith Urban. The singer is also set to perform at the Indigenous Fashion Projects Runway Show tomorrow (May 10).