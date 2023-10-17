Jessica Pratt on “irresistible” Troye Sivan’s ‘Back, Baby’ sample

Jessica Pratt has shared her thoughts on Troye Sivan’s new track ‘Can’t Go Back, Baby’, which incorporates a sample of her song ‘Back, Baby’.

The track appears on Sivan’s latest album, ‘Something To Give Each Other’, which arrived last week (October 13) and marked his third studio LP following on from 2018’s ‘Bloom’.

For the track the Australian singer and actor channels Pratt’s single ‘Back, Baby’, taken from her 2014 album ‘On Your Own Love Again’, and samples the song throughout.

Speaking to The Guardian about the reasons behind the decision, Sivan said that he “always thought that ‘Back, Baby’ was a really special song”, and was a fan of the singer because “her voice is kind of timeless – I feel like it could have existed forever”.

Now, in a discussion with Pitchfork shared yesterday (October 16), Pratt herself has expressed her love of Sivan’s song and explained how she was surprised when the singer reached out to her to request the sample.

“‘Back, Baby’ was recorded to a cassette tape in a tiny bedroom 10 years ago, so it was really unexpected to get a request from him,” she told the outlet when asked about her thoughts on the song.

“Like everybody else, I find Troye to be irresistible.”

Ahead of its release last week, NME awarded ‘Something To Give Each Other’ with a five-star review, praising Sivan for taking a “ more playful and provocative” approach to the songs than before.

“On the one hand, ‘Something To Give Each Other’ is the sound of a queer artist fully embracing his sexuality, something that can take a little longer when you belong to a marginalised group whose desires have often been discredited and demonised,” it read. “On another, it’s an album that fully appreciates that life’s highs and lows are hopelessly intertwined, which only makes them more beguiling.”

In an interview with NME the singer also revealed that Janet Jackson was a source of inspiration behind the album, stating: “I saw her at the Hollywood Bowl. There’s something super-nostalgic about her. I grew up loving and listening to her. There’s this warmth in her music that has always stuck with me.”