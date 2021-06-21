Jessie J opens up on medical condition preventing her from singing

Jessie J has opened up about the current medical condition that has hindered her ability to sing.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the artist – real name Jessica Cornish – shared an emotional recording of her singing her latest single ‘I Want Love’, which was initially meant for a speech therapist. She explained how vocal nodules and acid reflux has meant she has been unable to perform it.

“Just hearing myself sing [‘I Want Love’] and feel so vulnerable whilst singing bought me to tears,” she wrote.

“I have never ever to this day (since recording it) been able to sing it because of the pain I am experiencing. Man it’s been hard not singing. It’s literally my lifeline and my happiness. Being quiet is not something I’m good at. Or makes me feel like myself. Lord knows I’m loud af.”

Cornish elaborated on her condition, which emerged in February with a constantly burning throat. So far, she has undergone a number of blood tests and endoscopies, and spoken to six different doctors. The symptoms appeared while she was being treated for Ménière’s disease the year prior.

“I ignored it for a bit as I presumed it was fatigue from the studio. When I went to see a doctor, I was told I have major acid reflux and nodules because I have continued to sing with acid reflux, which was probably caused by the steroids I had taken for my ear late last year,” she said.

“With rest and little talking/singing the nodules melted away. Like Olaf in the sun. But every doctor has told me if I sing (especially these songs) the nodules will just come right back.”

Jessie J’s last album was her 2018 Christmas album, ‘This Christmas Day’. The singer has also released a handful of singles over the past few years, and collaborated with artists including Mike Posner.