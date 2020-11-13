Listen to Jessie Reyez team up with Avenue Beat for new remix of ‘F2020’

Jessie Reyez has teamed up with Avenue Beat for a new remix of the latter’s hit song ‘F2020’ — you can listen to it below.

Reyez has joined forces with the Illinois trio (who are now based in Nashville) for the new version of ‘F2020’, which was originally released back in August.

Avenue Beat said of their Reyez collaboration, which is out today (November 13) via Big Machine/Island Records: “Jessie is a ground-breaking badass human and we are obsessed with her vision and how she sees the world! She’s an icon and we admire her so much. She’s always writing super introspective music!! She’s always on that real shit and we respect the hell out of her for it!

“To have Jessie on this version of the track is everything. She brought such a unique perspective to the song. We are both talking about how 2020 halted our careers but Jessie’s spin on how it put some relief into her life is so interesting.”

Reyez added: “I feel like this year acted as an equaliser for a lot of different people. When I heard ‘F2020’, it felt like hearing the state of humanity sing for a few minutes.

“Avenue Beat created a song where it feels like the world is collectively holding the microphone. I was inspired, I reached out, the rest is history.”

Reyez released her debut album ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’ back in March.