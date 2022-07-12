Jessie Ware announces new Stuart Price produced single ‘Free Yourself’

Jessie Ware has today (July 12) announced the imminent arrival of a new Stuart Price-produced single called ‘Free Yourself’.

The song will be released on July 19 and fans can pre-save the track here.

Speaking about the track, Ware said: “I wrote it on the same day as I wrote another tune that you are yet to hear, on my first studio date with the incomparable Stuart Price and my old mate, Coffee.

“It was easy, fun and I think we were all surprised when I went in for the belter chorus!

“I hope you enjoy it, let’s start as we mean to go on, free, joyful and dancing hard!”

On Twitter, Ware said it was “time for new music. A whole load of new music,” suggesting that more new music will be on the way soon. No details have yet been released of any upcoming album project.

It’s time for new music. A whole load of new music. Next week, we start with ‘Free Yourself’



Back in May, Ware performed at O2 Academy Brixton and during the show, she brought out special guest Kylie Minogue for a performance of their duet, ‘Kiss Of Life’.

The song is taken from ‘DISCO: Guest List Edition’, a deluxe version of Kylie’s 15th studio album, 2020’s ‘Disco’. Upon its release, NME‘s Nick Levine gave the album a four-star review, describing it as her “most consistent and enjoyable album in a decade”.

Ware’s gig was the first of two dates at O2 Brixton Academy. Both were part of the singer-songwriter’s ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ tour in support of her 2020 album of the same name.

The jaunt – which will come to a close next month with dates in Halifax, Glasgow and Edinburgh – was previously moved from April 2021 to December due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. It was then rescheduled again in February, finally kicking off in Bristol in May.

Ware also performed at last month’s Glastonbury on The Park stage.