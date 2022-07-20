Jessie Ware returns with new single ‘Free Yourself’, announces Harry Styles supporting run in Chicago

Jessie Ware has released her first single of 2022, the dance floor anthem ‘Free Yourself’.

Billed as a teaser for her upcoming fifth studio album, Ware’s ‘Free Yourself’ was co-written with Coffee Clarence JR and British producer Stuart Price and comes with a message of self-empowerment. “’Free Yourself’ is the beginning of a new era for me,” Ware explains in a press release.

“I’m so excited for people to have this song for the end of their summer; to dance, to feel no inhibitions and to feel joyful because that’s how I’ve been feeling recently being able to tour again and being able to sing again. Enjoy yourself, Free Yourself!”

Listen to Jessie Ware’s ‘Free Yourself’ below.

‘Free Yourself’ is the first new solo material released by Ware since her 2021 reissue of ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’, which included seven new tracks alongside a remix of ‘Adore You’ by Chinese artists Bibi Zhou and Sihan. Later that year, she joined Kylie Minogue on the duet, ‘Kiss Of Life’, which was included in ‘DISCO: Guest List Edition’, a deluxe version of Minogue’s 15th studio album, 2020’s ‘Disco’.

‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ received a four-out-of-five star review from NME with Hannah Mylrea praising Ware’s rediscovery of her disco, funk and groove roots in “a collection of exhilarating floor-fillers that fuse future-facing production with heady ‘80s sounds.”

Ware has also announced that she will be joining Harry Styles on a five-date stint at Chicago’s United Center as part of Styles’ ‘Love On’ tour. Ware just completed her own UK tour having previously moved it from April 2021 to December due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. It was then rescheduled again in February, finally kicking off on May 26 in Bristol.

Minogue joined Ware at the May 28 show at the O2 Academy Brixton, where the duo performed ‘Kiss Of Life’ together.

Jessie Ware’s ‘Love On’ North America tour dates are:

October 6 – United Center, Chicago

October 8 – United Center, Chicago

October 9 – United Center, Chicago

October 13 – United Center, Chicago

October 14 – United Center, Chicago