Jessie Ware has shared new track ‘Please’, taken from the deluxe edition of her latest album ‘What’s Your Pleasure’. (April 28).

The single marks the London singer-songwriter’s first material since her fourth album came out last summer.

”I had such an amazing response to the ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ record that I didn’t want the lights to go up and the party to be over just yet!,” Ware said of the deluxe albu,

“‘Please’ is full of optimism and ready to be played in a place where we can all be together and flirt, dance, touch and kiss. A wonderful excuse not to stop the party from ending.”

The deluxe edition record will drop on June 11.

Back in February, the singer also revealed that she had been working with Kylie Minogue – who last year appeared as a guest on Ware’s podcast Table Manners.

“It’s happening. Maybe we wouldn’t have thought to work together if we hadn’t had made similar albums?” Ware explained. “We hit it off over a halibut. Christmas cards and everything!”

Meanwhile, Ware was recently nominated for two BRIT Awards: Female Solo Artist and Mastercard Album Of The Year (‘What’s Your Pleasure?’). This year’s winners will be announced during a ceremony at London’s O2 Arena on May 11.

Jessie Ware is scheduled to embark on a UK headline tour this December, having postponed her original spring 2021 dates due to the coronavirus crisis. She’ll conclude the stint with a two-night billing at London’s O2 Academy Brixton (December 12/13).

In a four-star review, NME described last year’s ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ as “pure escapism”, adding: “Moving away from the wistful melancholy that permeated her last record, here Jessie Ware takes to the dancefloor – and you’ll want to join her.”