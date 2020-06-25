Jessie Ware shares huge new single ‘Soul Control’

Jessie Ware releases new album ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ tomorrow (June 26), and has shared another new song from it.
The huge, poppy ‘Soul Control’ is the latest preview of the record, which was due out last week (June 19), but was delayed a week in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests happening across the globe.
- Read more: Jessie Ware – ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ review: future-facing production and heady ’80s sounds
Announcing that she was pushing the album – which was due to come out on US holiday Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the country – back, Ware said: “It’s been brought to my attention that June 19 is in fact a special date in American history.
“It’s an incredibly important day for black voices, and I don’t want to distract from those voices or those experiences or stories in any way.”
Listen to ‘Soul Control’ below.
Reviewing new album ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’, NME wrote: “An intoxicating cocktail of seductive beats, exhilarating choruses and sleek production, ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ is pure escapism.
“Moving away from the wistful melancholy that permeated her last record, here Jessie Ware takes to the dancefloor – and you’ll want to join her.”
Jessie Ware recently announced details of a UK tour for April 2021, and has added a second date at London’s Brixton Academy on April 25.
See Jessie Ware’s full list of 2021 UK tour dates below.
APRIL 2021
Wednesday 14 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
Thursday 15 – Newcastle, O2 Academy
Friday 16 – Leeds, O2 Academy
Sunday 18 – Manchester, Victoria Warehouse
Monday 19 – Birmingham, Birmingham Academy
Wednesday 21 – Bristol, Marble Factory
Thursday 22 – Southampton, Guildhall
Saturday 24 – London, O2 Academy Brixton