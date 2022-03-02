Jessie Ware’s ‘Table Manners’ wins Best Podcast at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Table Manners has won Best Podcast at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The show, hosted by singer Jessie Ware and her mother Lennie, beat out Disgraceland, Grounded With Louis Theroux, Songs To Live By and Wheel Of Misfortune for the win.

“Thank you so much,” the Wares said in a statement of their win, who praised the “amazing guests” of Table Manners for the podcast’s success.

“This is the first NME award I’ve ever been up for, I’ve only had four fucking albums and it takes my 70-year-old mother,” added Jessie.

Launched in 2017 and now in its 13th season, Table Manners becomes the second podcast to snag a win at the NME Awards. The category, introduced in 2020, was last won by George The Poet’s Have You Heard George’s Podcast?.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 returns to the O2 Academy Brixton and is co-hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr.

The ongoing ceremony, which celebrates the most brilliant people in music and pop culture right, saw performances from Sam Fender, Griff, Sigrid, Bring Me The Horizon and more.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.