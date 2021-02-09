Jesswar announces debut EP with new single ‘Medusa’

Jesswar has announced the forthcoming release of her debut EP, ‘Tropixx’.

Set for release on March 5 via Inertia Music, the EP marks Jesswar’s first release on the label. Inertia announced the addition of the Brisbane-based Fijian rapper to their roster today (February 10).

To mark the EP announcement, Jesswar has dropped a new single, ‘Medusa’.

Advertisement

In a press statement, she shared that the song details her personal struggles as a call-to-arms for fellow Pasifika women. “I was pawning all my things to get money to get by,” she said.

“Living that way gave me a different type of drive, a real hunger to never stop and get myself out of the gutter.”

Watch the video for ‘Medusa’, directed by Colin Jeffs and Kevin Bar, below:

‘Medusa’ is the second single to be lifted from the ‘Tropixx’ EP. It follows the release of ‘Venom’ this past October. The single saw Jesswar confront notions of power and hierarchy within Australia’s music industry.

“I felt I had been muzzled in the Australian music industry and that definitely inspired the lyrics,” she said in a statement at the time.

Advertisement

“I truly felt fearless, unbound and untouchable. ‘Venom’ is a war cry from the front line.”

Jesswar’s ‘Tropixx’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Hit Em With Bass (feat. Kobi Spice)’

2. ‘Laylow’

3. ‘Medusa’

4. ‘Saucy’

5. ‘Venom’

6. ‘XXL’