Jesswar announces debut mixtape, releases new single ‘Fell In Love’

Jesswar has announced the details of her debut mixtape, ‘Life’s Short, Live Big’, alongside the release of its first single, ‘Fell In Love’.

Coming as a kind of love letter to affection, ‘Fell In Love’ sees the Fijian-Australian artist embrace a sultry tone that complements the velvety lyrics in the track’s verses.

Dropping alongside an official music video, the clip for today’s (July 19) new release was filmed in rainforests on Yugambeh/Kombumerri land in Queensland.

Watch the ‘Fell In Love’ video below:

“Making ‘Fell In Love’ is symbolic for me, not only personally but creatively it gave me room to be gentle and blissful,” Jesswar – aka Jessica Koroi – said in a press release. “This is a new path in my journey and I’m ready to be completely submerged in it.”

On the ‘Fell In Love’ video, made in collaboration with Jáen Collective, Jesswar added: “We created a visual that I’m really proud of and It was surreal to see the concept come to life.”

‘Life’s Short, Live Big’ comes as the follow-up to Jesswar’s 2021 EP ‘TROPIX’, and will be released on September 23 via [PIAS]. The 12-track offering will feature two collaborative songs – last year’s ‘BAD LIKE RIRI’ with Erica Banks and ‘SWEET’ with DVNA.

After a two-month break, Jesswar relaunched triple j’s Like A Version segment last October, taking on Limp Bizkit‘s nu-metal classic ‘Rollin”.

Jesswar ‘Life’s Short, Live Big’ tracklist is:

1. ‘GOLDEN FOUR DRIVE’

2. ‘FELL IN LOVE’

3. ‘WAVES’

4. ‘HOLD ME DOWN’

5. ‘ANTISOCIAL’

6. ‘SWEET (feat. DVNA)’

7. ‘CARAMEL BARS’

8. ‘HEFTY’

9. ‘BAD LIKE RIRI (feat. Erica Banks)’

10. ‘THROW IT IN THE AIR’

11. ‘CANDY’

12. ‘WORK IT OUT’